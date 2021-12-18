Hyderabad: Sparks may fly at GHMC Council meeting today

Hyderabad: Sparks are likely to fly in the second Council meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as the TRS and BJP corporators are sharpening their knives to attack each other over the local issues at the meeting which will be held at the GHMC head office on Saturday.

To quell any trouble even police forces would be deployed in and around GHMC head office, as after the formation of the new council, this will be the first time the meeting is going to be held physically. However, the first council meeting was held virtually in view of Covid-19 pandemic. This time even the opposition party BJP has more seats compared with the previous years and consequently, the council meeting may witness heated discussion as the saffron party is likely to focus on civic issues like sanitation in the city, development of roads and flooding issues at the low lying areas and long pending works etc.

When the Hans India spoke to few BJP corporators they alleged that the GHMC officers weren't responding to the public issues. The corporators said that even when the BJP corporators meet the officials asking them to resolve the civic issues of their respective divisions, the officials don't act swiftly, leading to pending of works.

As there is a chance of heated discussion at the Council meeting the police department alerted their personnel in advance and the police force would be deployed in and around the GHMC office. During the last council meet the BJP corporators alleged that they didn't get enough time to speak on the public issues as the meeting was held virtually with a limited time and this time the opposition party may discuss more public issues as the meeting is going to held physically. Meanwhile, the GHMC staff made all the arrangements for the council meeting like sanitising the place etc. Recently, Animal Husbandary Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav instructed the TRS corporators to attend the council meeting without fail. A total of 56 TRS corporators, 47 BJP corporators, 44 MIM corporators, 3 Congress corporators and Ex-officio members will be attending the council meeting.