Hyderabad: Special cleanliness drive by Southern Railway

Hyderabad: The Southern Railway has been organising Swachhata Pakhwada special cleanliness campaign since September 16 in order to achieve higher standards of cleanliness with a vision to bring a fundamental change in the mindset of employees, rail users and general public.

The campaign commenced with GM John Thomas administering the cleanliness pledge to officers and staff of the headquarters. The divisional railway managers of all six divisions also kickstarted the drive at their respective divisions by administering the Swachhata pledge.

Thenceforth, each day the Swachhata Pakhwada has been associated with a particular theme pertaining to cleanliness. The concept-based drives organised 'No to single use plastics', clean station, clean train, clean water, clean tracks and cleanliness dialogue (where eminent persons from various fields conducted webinars to create awareness).

Scouts & Guides, NGOs, college students and volunteers enthusiastically participated in the drives at railway stations, tracks and railway offices. Regular inspections were conducted by officials to ensure clean drinking water supply at stations. Tree plantation, awareness rallies, skits, 'nukkad nataks' are also being organised to sensitise the passengers. The campaign will conclude on October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi day.