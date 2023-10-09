Hyderabad: Special teams to monitor poll expenses in city seats

Hyderabad: To oversee the expenditure of political parties and candidates contesting the forthcoming Assembly election in Telangana 15 accounting teams have been appointed by the Hyderabad District Election Officer in Greater Hyderabad limits. Hyderabad will have 15 constituencies; each team will comprise two members-- superintendent auditor and junior auditor.

Hyderabad District Election Officer and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Roland Rose had issued orders in this regard recently. The members will work under the District Nodal Officer for election expenditure monitoring/GHMC examiner of accounts, GHMC financial adviser and the returning officers concerned.

According to guidelines issued by Election Expenditure Monitoring as approved by the Hyderabad District Election Officer, at least one accounting team (AT) should be constituted for each assembly constituency consisting of one official and one staff for performing functions as mentioned in instructions issued by the ECI/CEO for smooth and fair conduct of elections.

The 15 constituencies in Hyderabad include Musheerabad (57), Malakpet (58), Amberpet (59), Khairatabad (60), Jubilee Hills (61), Sanathnagar (62), Nampally (63), Karwan (64), Goshamahal (65), Charminar (66), Chandrayangutta (67), Yakutpura (68), Bahadurpura (69), Secunderabad (70) and Secunderabad Cantonment (71).

The Charminar zone audit section superintendent Mirza Raja Ali, junior assistant Ajay Kumar, and GPF section head officer Ajay Kumar have been appointed for the Musheerabad constituency.

Kukatpally zone audit section superintendent Rammohan and Khairtabad zone junior auditor Anil Kumar have been appointed for Malakpet.l Kukatpally zone audit section superintendent Srinivas Goud and senior auditor K Narender have been appointed for Amberpet .

For Khairtabad constituency, Kukatpally zone FA section superintendent P Raju and Khairatabad zone audit section senior assistant Nain Babu have been appointed. For Jubilee Hills, Khairtabad zone FA section superintendent Ramesh, FA section senior assistant Kumara Swamy have been appointed.

Secunderabad zone audit section superintendent Padmaja Rani and audit section junior auditor Bharat have been appointed for Sanathnagar .Serilingampally zone FA section superintendent Lenin Babu and Khairatabad zone audit section junior assistant Farzana Begum have been appointed for Nampally.

Khairatabad zone audit section senior assistant Srilata and Kukatpally zone audit section senior assistant Bharti have been appointed for Karwan. PDSZ-11 superintendent Mubeen Fatima and PDSZ-11 junior assistant Venkatesh have been appointed for Goshamahal.

Secunderabad zone FA section superintendent Syed Zia Ullah Hussain and Charminar circle health section senior assistant MD Qadir Ali Khan have been appointed for Charminar.

Charminar Zone FA section senior assistant Mubashir Hussain Khan and FA section junior assistant Sagar Saxena have been appointed for Chandrayangutta.

Secunderabad Zone FA section senior assistant D Ramesh Yadav and Junior assistant Sudhakar have been appointed for Yakutpura.

LB Nagar zone FA section superintendent Chandramohan, junior assistant Bavmati have been appointed for Bahadurpura. LB Nagar zone FA section superintendent Sanjana and junior assistant Sravanti have been appointed for Secunderabad.

Secunderabad audit section CDO Parameshwari and FA section junior assistant Suresh appointed for Secunderabad Cantonment.

Additionally, six reserve teams, comprising 12 officers, have been appointed.