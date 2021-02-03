Hyderabad: Speculations rife on mayoral candidate

Adarshnagar: The city Mayor candidate's name continues to remain shrouded in suspense, even as several are making rounds for the top post, as the GHMC gears up for mayoral elections this month.

Suspense is gripping the ruling TRS party women candidates, with the date for the mayoral elections closing in. However, a few names are being heard.

The party, which bagged 56 corporators in the recent GHMC elections, has more chances of winning the Mayor post.

Though the GHMC poll results were declared two months back, the pink party did not reveal the mayor candidate name. With this, there remains a tough competition among the party leaders. This is one of the reasons that the party is not ready to make the name public and the suspense continues.

The candidate may be announced on the morning of the election.

Few names that are being heard in the mayor race are: Sindhu Adarsh Reddy (Bharathinagar), Manne Kavitha Reddy (Venkateshwaranagar), Mothe Srilatha (Tarnaka), V Poojitha (Hafeezpet), Chintala Vijaya Shanthi (Old Alwal), Gadwal Vijayalakshmi (Banjara Hills) and P Vijaya Reddy (Khairatabad), Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan's wife Bonthu Sridevi (Cherlapalli).

Given the family's influence in the TRS party, these candidates are hopeful of having blessings of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao.

It is learnt that most of them are trying to be in regular touch with KTR so that he zeroes in on their candidature.