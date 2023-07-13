  • Menu
Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya Institutions chairman BS Rao passes away

The Chairman of Sri Chaitanya Institutions Dr. BS Rao died of an illness in Hyderabad. His mortal remains will be transported to Vijayawada soon,...

The Chairman of Sri Chaitanya Institutions Dr. BS Rao died of an illness in Hyderabad. His mortal remains will be transported to Vijayawada soon, where his last rites will be conducted tomorrow.

Dr. BS Rao was a prominent figure in the field of education and made significant contributions. In 1986, he established Sri Chaitanya Vidyasasansthal, which has grown to become a well-known educational institution.

It is a loss for the education community, and Dr. Rao's contributions will be remembered and valued. The political fraternity and renowned people from education sector are expressing condolences to bereaved family.

