Hyderabad: Star hotel employee held for harassing ex-girlfriend

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police on Friday detained an F&B executive of Raddison Hotel for allegedly sharing pictures of his former girlfriend who currently works as an airhostess.

According to the police, the victim filed a complaint alleging that the accused person was sharing their old pictures on social media and WhatsApp groups because she was getting married to another person.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and the preliminary investigations revealed that the accused and the victim were classmates while studying at Frankfinn Institute of Airhostess in Kukatpally in 2013. As their bond grew towards each other, they started dating each other and were in a relationship, but their relationship did not end well and they parted ways, said the police.

The victim recently posted pictures on her Facebook account stating that she got engaged and was about to get married. Meanwhile, old pictures of her along with the accused surfaced online and it also reached the victim's fiancé which further damaged her reputation. Unable to bear the humiliation the woman filed a complaint against the executive of the hotel, said Inspector S Ravinder.

He noted, "Based on the complaint, we registered a case against the hotel employee for harassment and he was detained on Friday for further questioning. Currently the investigation is going on and once it is completed, he will be booked under relevant Sections of IPC and will be remanded to judicial custody."