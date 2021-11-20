Hyderabad: State BJP told to remain mum over agri laws repeal

Hyderabad: The State BJP leadership after a fierce fight with TRS in the four days over the procurement of Kharif paddy has remained silent on Friday after the repeal of controversial farm laws by the Centre. The State BJP leaders are tightlipped following the broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation in which he announced the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws.

According to sources, the State BJP unit was told not to make any statements or remarks on the issue of repeal of farm laws and also not to take part in any debates over the issue.

Speaking to The Hans India, sources said that the announcement of repeal of farm laws will not affect the State party's stand demanding the TRS government to procure paddy during the current Kharif season. Besides, the party will continue to pursue its agenda on the issues of farmers, job notifications, Dalit Bandhu and a host of other issues concerning people. The TRS dharna vis-a-vis the BJP's agitation on various issues has already proved that the saffron party is the only alternative political force in Telangana.

The TRS call for other political parties to fight against the Centre will also fail to gain any traction from other opposition parties. The reason is, the TRS has played up the regional sentiment bringing the procurement between Telangana and Punjab. Meanwhile, the national parties and other opposition regional parties are cautious to lend their hand to the TRS chief as it might turn into a backlash for their political equations besides the interests of their respective States. The announcement of repeal of farm laws left the TRS to remain a solo singer in its call to take on the Centre.

"Further, the TRS chief has gone to the extent of enacting a dharna against the Centre as he sensed that it is no longer possible to play to be a friend with the Centre and foe with BJP in the State. The State BJP has taken a stand to fight on every issue concerning different sections of people in Telangana to mount pressure on the TRS government," said a senior leader of the State BJP.