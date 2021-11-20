Hyderabad: State Home Minister Mahmood Ali and CP Anjani Kumar visit Syed Vicaruddin

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar paid separate visits to Syed Vicaruddin, Chief Editor of century-old Rahnuma-e-Deccan Urdu daily and enquired about his health and wellbeing. Vicaruddin, who is also the Chairman of UN-recognised Indo Arab League, Hyderabad was admitted in Olive Hospital last month after his health deteriorated.

Mahmood Ali interacted with the doctors who assured that Vicaurddin's health is improving and will be discharged soon. Anjani Kumar said Hyderabad owes a lot to Vicaruddin and wished him a speedy recuperation.