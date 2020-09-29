Hyderabad: Stormwater drains at a snail's pace

Hyderabad: As every year, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has prepared monsoon preparedness plan and planned to construct storm water drains in all divisions based on the need. But, its efforts fail to match the urgency, with the result that lanes and bylanes in several areas continue to look like ponds.



"Stormwater drains were sanctioned for three areas. Two were sanctioned for Chandhanagar and one for Serilingampally. They are big budget drains which take considerable time for construction and works are underway. In Chandanagar, most of the areas are flooded with rainwater in every monsoon and, hence, rainwater pipelines are being focussed on this year," said Dheeraj, AEE, Serilingampally.

"In seven wards of Mehdipatnam there are not many works in progress regarding storm water drains or rainwater pipelines. But we have developed an old pipeline into the stormwater drain with Rs 8 lakh budget at Gudimalkapur. Asifnagar, Red Hills and other low-lying colonies in need stormwater drains which are under proposals," said K Namya, AE, Mehdipatnam.

In Borabanda and Kondapur areas which face a lot of stormwater and rainwater stagnation, GHMC is still trying to handle the situation with the help of disaster response forces. If a stormwater drain is laid in Madhapur, it could provide a sigh relief to the people. Atpresent, Pipelines were laid at a cost of Rs 35 lakh for 1500 metres.

Desilting works are completed in Shaikpet, Madhura Nagar, Yousuguda and progressing in Kukatpally and Serilingampally, added the officials.