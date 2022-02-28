Hyderabad: Stranded students seek help through video clips

Hyderabad: City students stranded in Ukraine are seeking help through social media. Several videos of these students still stuck in the war-torn country have gone viral. Some hopeful, sleepless and crying faces were streaming on phones, narrating harrowing tales and asking for help from the government. Several videos are being shared among people in social media showing about 100 students are in a bunker and waiting for help.



Mohammed Touseef of Medical University in Kyiv, said the situation was tense in the eastern part of Ukraine. He was tense on hearing sounds of bombarding. "We are at least 50 km from the other safe place".

"Hundreds of students are stuck in the hostel basement. All of us have not slept for the last three days. There is nothing to eat; no water to drink; we are facing difficulties for washroom," his video said.

Ghulam Ahmed Mohiuddin Salman of Bahadurpura, V MBBS student, National Medical University, stranded in a Kyiv bunker, said there were over 300 students from around the world. "At least 20 are from Hyderabad. More people are coming here for shelter. Surrounding the bunker there is huge bombing and firing".

The students contacted the Indian Embassy for help but were asked to stay put till someone reaches them. "There is a security man who is staying with us and not allowing us to move out. He himself has released a video and appealed to the government to help them.

Mohammed Sami of Bazarghat, IV MBBS, Uzhhorods University, said he was lucky to escape the war. He landed in Kyiv on February 24. In the evening Russia declared war. From the airport authorities took him, along with others, to safer side, where there are dozens of people staying in a small basement.

"The situation is worst; there are continuous airstrikes. There are at least 200 students in a small bunker. With huge bombings there a vibration. We are worried. There is no help from the embassy for students stuck in the eastern part. We request the government to evacuate us as early as possible, say students in a video.