Hyderabad: Students oppose shifting of ITI from Medchal

Hyderabad: The High Court on Tuesday converted the letter of 133 students studying in Government Industrial Training Institution, Medchal-Malkajgiri district into a taken up Public Interest Litigation.

The grievance of the students is that the State government was making all efforts to shift the ITI College in Medchal-Malkajgiri, in which they were studying, to a far off place and allocating the land of the college to some organisation.

The students contended that in the event of the college shifted to a far off place, students would face hardships in attending college as all of them hail from economically poor backgrounds and cannot afford transportation charges. The students while pursuing studies, work part-time in industries scattered in the surrounding areas of the college, they said. Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Technical Education, Employment and Training, the Principal, Government Industrial Training Institution, Medchal- Malkajgiri are made respondents in the PIL.

The plea may come up for hearing before the Chief Justice Bench within a day or two.