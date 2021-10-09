Hyderabad: Sudden downpour lashes many city areas

Hyderabad: A sudden downpour lashed many areas in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on Friday evening. It brought vehicular traffic in the busy areas to a grinding halt. Commuters on two-wheelers and cars on roads were stranded until the traffic was cleared. Some low-lying areas were flooded. Water-logging on roads was seen in Panjagutta, Secunderabad, Alwal, Kothapet, Jubilee Hills and Hi-tech City. Traffic police and the GHMC staff plunged into action to clear traffic at junctions. The Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of GHMC cautioned people that sudden heavy rain is expected to continue. Public assistance cell (number 040-29555500) for disaster response force assistance has been opened.

Disrupts power supply

Several parts of the city faced power cuts and voltage fluctuations due to the heavy rains on Friday night. According to TSSPDCL, about 25 to 30 feeders reported issues in the city. There was an interruption in power supply to 11KV feeder areas from 33/11KV Bathakamma Kunta substation due to which a few areas like Chadarghat, Lalaguda, Banjara Hills Road No 12, Barkatpura, Quthbiguda, Koti, Golnaka, CE Colony, Tigal Kunta and Jawahar Nagar reported power cuts for up to two hours. However, the field staff was able to restore the power supply after a few hours. The areas that reported heavy rains were Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Punjagutta, Nacharam, Pedda Amberpet, Champapet, Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Nagole, and Vanasthalipuram.