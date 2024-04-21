Hyderabad: Sudden rains, heavy winds disrupt power supply in city

Hyderabad: A sudden downpour and strong winds in parts of city has caused public inconvenience on Saturday. Power supply was interrupted in many areas as the electric poles were damaged due to the rains, falling of tree branches on power lines.

The officials of the Energy department officials said that several trees were uprooted and about 22 electric poles were damaged in the rain that was accompanied by heavy winds in the city. Tree branches fell on the lines causing power disruptions for some time in Kondapur, Rajendranagar, Kandukur, Saroornagar, Saifabad, Azamabad and Charminar areas. Minor disruption also occurred in 11 KV feeders due to strong winds and rain. The power officials immediately took restoration work and within an hour restored power supply in most of the places where power went off. Preventive shutdowns in waterlogged localities were carried out by the power officials. The roads were littered with uprooted trees and hoardings in several parts of the city due to strong winds.

“This morning due to rains in many parts of Greater Hyderabad city, there was minor disruption to consumers as branches of trees fell on lines, remnants of banners/moths fell, twisted power lines, and broke poles. Electricity officials and staff were alerted immediately and quickly repaired them and restored the supply”, Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka posted on social media platform ‘X’.