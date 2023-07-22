Hyderabad: SunPlower Propeller all set to roll out debut product to power urban lighting

Hyderabad: SunPlower Propeller, a renewable energy technology company, has achieved a significant milestone by manufacturing and successfully testing its first customer pilot units on electric pole-street lamps at T-Works, Hyderabad. The innovative design of the SunPlower Propeller, characterised by its low bending torque, has enabled this successful deployment and paves the way for a brighter and greener future in urban lighting.

The pilot units were rigorously tested at T-Works, a prominent prototyping centre for hardware startups, renowned for its state-of-the-art testing facilities and collaboration opportunities. Engineers and experts at T-Works collaborated closely with SunPlower’s research and development team to ensure the smooth integration and testing of the revolutionary technology.

With a vision to create a sustainable and environmentally friendly future by building better transport and energy future systems for future generations, SunPlower and T Works have developed the world’s first compact and scalable 360 degrees directional ‘radial wheel’ for power generation and thrust generation in both air and water.

It is called the SunPlower Propeller, (a propeller/wheel which looks like the sun). This propeller can be used for wind power, hydro power, and also thrust generation in air for drones and air taxis. The thrust generation in water for boats, ships and submarines works efficiently and silently. The SunPlower Propeller harnesses the power of renewable energy to generate electricity from wind currents produced by moving vehicles, pedestrians, and other urban activities.

The first product ‘Micro Wind Turbine’, is ready to launch, it can produce efficient localized energy for powering, highway monitoring, border security and others. The propeller will revolutionize how humans harvest renewable energy and how they travel in air and water.

The product was designed in Germany and made in India. The first customer pilot units are manufactured in T-Works Hyderabad under Make in India scheme. Siva Raghuram Chennupati, CEO, SunPlower, said, “We fabricated our first unit in Germany. But the quality of work done at T Works and the precision achieved now, surpasses our German unit. We thank T-Hub and T Works team who made this possible within a short span of three weeks. We are ready to scale up our production to fulfil the orders from our customers.”

