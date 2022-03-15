Hyderabad: T-Seva job mela on March 16 & 17

Hyderabad: T-Seva Centre Hyderabad is conducting a job mela on March 16 and 17. It is open for candidates who have completed intermediate, degree, engineering, MBA, PG with suitable experience in relevant posts.

The job mela is organised for private organisations in Hyderabad for posts of marketing managers, business executives, female telecallers, DTP designers, web designers, real estate marketing managers, team leaders, education councillors, computer software trainers, receptionists, accountants, oversees education councillors, training centre managers, fire & safety instructors, Montessori teacher trainers, digital marketing & cyber security online trainers, fashion designing & yoga teachers, hotel management & hospital management faculty, multimedia & animation faculty, ITI courses instructors, software coding trainers.

Interested candidates can attend the job mela at T- Seva Centre, flat 403, Sreenilayam, Lanco Hills Road, Manikonda, along with their CV and photocopies of educational certificates. For more details candidates can contact phone 95058-00048.