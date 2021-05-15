Hyderabad: Take up awareness campaigns on National Dengue Day

Hyderabad: Ahead of the National Dengue Day observed on Sunday (May 16), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Entomology staff were instructed to take up awareness campaigns in their respective wards by following Covid-19 guidelines without conducting rallies and meetings. Since January this year, only 39 dengue cases were reported in the city as GHMC conducted regular anti-larval operations, fogging and awareness programs in these months which gradually decreased the cases in the city.

GHMC is taking up all precautions for effective surveillance and control of mosquito breeding and spread of vector borne diseases, even the officials were addressing the public grievances on mosquito menace, states a press release.

On National Dengue Eradication Day, the GHMC appealed to the people to continue the 'Every Sunday 10 Minutes at 10 am' programme which is aimed at encouraging community participation in containing the vector borne diseases. As a part of the programme citizens are involved in clearing water stagnation points in homes.