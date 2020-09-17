Hyderabad: Talasani takes along Bhatti to show double bedroom houses

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu have left for seeing the double bedroom houses taken up by the government.

As announced in the Assembly, Srinivas Yadav reached the residence of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu at Road number 14 near KBR Park. Bhatti Vikramarka welcomed the minister and they both left in the minister's car.

The animal husbandry minister had told the CLP leader in the Assembly that he would take him to various double bedroom houses sites in the city in response to Bhatti's allegations that houses were not completed.

Bhatti Vikramarka, while taking part in a short discussion on infrastructure works in GHMC and other municipalities in the Assembly on Wednesday had alleged that there was no truth in the government's claims that one Lakh houses were completed.

The minister will show the under construction houses at sites at Jiyaguda, Ghode ki Kabar, Kattelamandi, CC Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Kollur. Meanwhile, Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the TRS leaders were talking about houses just because of GHMC elections.