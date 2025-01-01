Hyderabad: Task Force nabs 6-member gang

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force on Tuesday caught a six-member gang involved in theft cases in the city. The police recovered a knife, an auto rickshaw, and property worth Rs three lakh from them.

According to the officials, acting on a tip-off, the team caught Mohd Abbas Ali (60), against whom a rowdy sheet is maintained at Hussainalam police station, and his accomplices Mohd Rizwan (24), Mohd Sadiq (22), MohdDastagir (48), Mohd Sattar (28), and Shaik Azhar (30). Additional DCP Task Force,

A Srinivasa Rao, stated that the gang was involved in several phone snatching and theft cases reported in different police stations in areas across the city. The six persons were handed over to Hussainalam police station for further action.