Hyderabad: Teachers fret over delay in syllabus rationalisation

Hyderabad: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to bifurcate the academic session into two terms, teachers and other stakeholders have expressed concern over the decision while stressing that the announcement of syllabus rationalisation should not be delayed any further.



The two terms of the CBSE exams would be held in November- December and March-April, respectively. The syllabus for the board examination is to be rationalised. There will be also three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio and practical work or speaking listening activities or project. Sujatha Naidu, vice-principal, Delhi World Model School, said, "Most people were highlighting the syllabus aspect. The teacher will have completed the syllabus or the topic prior to syllabus rationalization. So we are moving ahead with the entire syllabus. I feel we have an idea of how teaching must be done; so it should not be much of a problem."

"If the topic or a part is not part of the syllabus after the rationalisation we will ask students to not take up during revision," said mathematics teacher, Parmila. Since the beginning of the academic year three syllabus has been started without any pause, she added. Teachers fret that training students for MCQs will be challenging for average and below-average students as the preparation might not be up to mark as it is objective. "This session cannot be planned in mid-session; it should have been earlier and well in time as we are clueless on what syllabus to be followed. Moreover, the duration of the second term is less as JEE Main Exams will be held in January, said a principal of a CBSE school in city, on the condition of anonymity. Teachers felt that last year 30 per cent of reducing the syllabus had only a few parts removed which was re-taught as they were linked with the next chapter.

However, despite the delay in syllabus rationalisation, many schools have welcomed the release of the special assessment and called it a good scheme. "There is one small issue whether these exams will be conducted offline or online and if online, the authenticity is important," said Naidu.