Hyderabad: Teachers to hold protests at collectorates on May 18

Hyderabad: The Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC) on Monday announced it will organise protest at all district collectorates across the State on May 18. In a statement the USPC steering committee said the protest was against 'indifference' of the State Education department in notifying the schedule for teachers' transfers and promotions.

The USPC said the teachers and students have been at a loss for the past seven years on account of delays in promoting teachers. Earlier, the Education Minister had assured to complete the process of transfers and promotions during the current summer holidays.

However, there are no signs of taking action on the issue even after half of summer holidays are over. The minister said that there were no hurdles in promotion of teachers as school assistants and headmasters in the wake of new presidential orders. However, the announcement of the schedule on transfers and promotions was delayed, it added.

The teachers' body demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to intervene and direct the department to notify the schedule. Similarly, it demanded immediate resolution of the problems relating to GO 317, including spouse and mutual transfers.

It asked for timely release of salaries on the first of every month, removal of delay in clearing the supplementary bills. Teachers said they were opposing collection of two per cent of their salaries for providing cashless medical care. "A decision on this should be taken only after due consultations with employees and teachers' organisations".