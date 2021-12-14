Hyderabad: Teachers' unions pitch for priority to nativity

Hyderabad: State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy assured teachers unions to look into the issues raised in the allocation of school teachers to the new districts.

The minister's assurance has come following delegations of the Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF) and Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) met her here on Monday and submitted representations on the issue.

A TPFT delegation led by its State president K Ramana and General Secretary M Srinivasulu urged the minister to consider the suggestions and views of the teachers' associations. Besides, address the objections to conducting the allocations of teacher posts to the districts based on the cadre strength in the State.

They stressed giving priority to the nativity. Otherwise, teachers who are allocated to the new district would become locals in one district and their children of another district. To avoid this problem, they urged the minister that allocation of teachers to the new districts and zones formed as per the Presidential Orders would pose problems unless the nativity is taken into consideration.

The teachers' union urged the minister to take the options from the teachers only through an online process to prevent irregularities. "Seniority lists should be prepared in all the districts as per the regulations. Notifying the vacancies and allocation of teachers to the new districts," were among the other issues presented to the minister said, K Ramana, teachers' union leader.

The TSUTF delegation led by its State president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi submitted a representation to the minister. They asked the government to make 80 per cent allocations based on the local candidates. Besides, among the 14 demands presented to the minister, creating a special category for the widow and single women teachers in the allocation to the new districts are included.