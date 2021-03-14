Hyderabad: Teaching arts, culture to children gets a raw deal

Hyderabad: The teachers of culture, who are imparting the tradition of arts and music from generation to generation now struggle to earn livelihood. It is astonishing to see the plight of part-time teachers working in the Bala Kendra's (BKs) as they are being paid Rs 100 per day, which ironically is even less than the daily wages-guaranteed under the labour regulations. These teachers teach music vocal, instrument and dance.

They are as many as 14 BKs in Telangana, which aim to impart training in music (vocal and instrumental), dance, and painting, informed a source from the Educational Department. These centres also provide vocational training in stitching, embroidery and other skill sets.

Speaking to The Hans India, Teachers' Constituency MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy informed that out of the 14 BKs two centres, one at Bhadrachalam and another at Utnoor in Adilabad districts were closed. Currently, there are 112 staff working at the BKs and the situation of those engaged on a part-time basis is turning worse. Even though a part-time teacher works on par with a regular teacher he draws salary of Rs 3,000 per month. While the Superintendent works who also works on a part-time basis gets Rs 4,000 and maids and attender receive only Rs 1,000, he added.

Another aspect that is hitting the functioning of BKs is the insufficient number of instruments to impart training.

Demanding the enhancement of salaries, the MLC said, "Teachers should be provided with a minimum salary of Rs 15,000, Superintendent Rs 16,000 and attenders and maids Rs 10,000." He further demanded the State government to address the shortage of instruments needed for the students.