Hyderabad: Teenmar Mallanna, 4 others arrested for assaulting cops

Hyderabad: YouTuber Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias TeenmaarMallanna and four others were arrested by the Medipally police for allegedly deterring them from discharging their duties.

They arrested the accused on the charges of forceful abduction of 2 police constables, their wrongful confinement and assaulting the police officers, who were on duty and deterring them from discharging their legitimate duties by the Medipally Police.

According to police, the arrested persons were Chinthapandu Naveen Kumar (Teenmar Mallanna) (47), Bandaru Ravinder (29), Uppala Nikhil (19), Sirra Sudhakar (34), Chintha Sandeep Kumar (36).

Around 8 pm, Bandaru Ravinder, Uppala Nikhil, Sirra Sudhakar and Chintha Sandeep Kumar, holding lathis approached the two police officers and allegedly started quarrelling with them. The incident took place on Tuesday when police were deployed on a vehicle checking drive near Raghavendra Bhavan, Peerzadiguda to prevent chain snatchings and other property-related offences.

The situation worsened when they forcibly took the police officers to the nearby Q news office while assaulting them with their hands.

The scene was witnessed by passersby who saw the policemen being allegedly grabbed by the men even after they revealed their ID cards.

The police were illegally confined to the office, where they were beaten up and their cell phones were snatched by the gang. Further, the officers claimed that TeenmarMallanna started assaulting them with a stick provoking his associates.

However, the police officers deployed in nearby areas rushed to their rescue after they were informed about the violence.

Following the incident, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 363, 342, 395, 332, 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.