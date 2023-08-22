Hyderabad: Telangana Congress to launch massive outreach to connect with Minorities

Hyderabad : Telangana Congress party has decided to launch a massive outreach to connect with the Minorities across the State and get their support in the next Assembly elections.

This decision was taken in the first meeting of the ‘Minorities Declaration Committee’ at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday. The committee, chaired by TPCC PAC convener & former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir as its chairman, was attended by AICC In-charge Manikrao Thakre, AICC secretary Mansoor Ali Khan and all committee members .

Shabbir Ali informed that the committee had a detailed discussion for nearly three hours on various issues about the minorities. He said the four per cent Muslim reservation and other welfare schemes introduced by the previous Congress regime benefited over 20 lakh poor Muslim families since 2005-06. However, he said, the welfare of minorities came to a halt after TRS came to power in 2014.

Shabbir Ali said the Minorities Declaration Committee would interact with the Muslim and Christian religious organisations, professionals, managements of minority institutions, civil society members and all other stakeholders. He said the suggestions of all sections of the Minority communities would be collected, polished and compiled to prepare a draft declaration. He said a dedicated email ID and WhatsApp number would be provided to facilitate the common people to give their suggestions on what should be included in the Minorities’ Declaration. A special desk will be set up at Gandhi Bhavan to receive representations from various groups and individuals in person.

Shabbir Ali said the draft of the Minorities’ Declaration was likely to be ready by this month-end although no deadline has been set for the same. He said the declaration would be unveiled by top AICC leaders next month.