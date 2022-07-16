  • Menu
Hyderabad: Telecom department alert

The DDG (security), Department of Telecommunications, has issued an alert to its customers to avoid financial fraud.

Hyderabad: The DDG (security), Department of Telecommunications, has issued an alert to its customers to avoid financial fraud.

"Do not click on any suspicious link received in SMS which offers job/investment/prize and avoid financial fraud," the alert said.

The warning comes in the wake of an increase in cybercrimes and the people being deprived of their hard-earned money by fraudsters in different ways.

Beware of such cheats and unscrupulous elements.

Loan Offers: Offering instant loans is another way of cheating people. People should take note of reports about harassment by 'loan sharks', after luring them through messages and advertisements offering 'instant loans.

