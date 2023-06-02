Hyderabad: Temple committees asked to submit applications for Bonalu festival fund

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav informed that the temple committees located in twin cities to submit their application papers with officials within a week seeking the financial assistance for the celebrations of the Ashadam Bonalu festival.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Minister said that the BRS government had been celebrating the Bonalu festival officially since the formation of Telangana and was also allocating funds to all the temples, including which are not under the purview of the endowment department.

The State government has allocated Rs.15 crore for the Bonalu festival this year

The Bonalu festivities will begin at the Jagadambhika Mahankali temple at the Golkonda Fort on the outskirts of the city on June 22, followed at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam, Secunderabad on July 9. On July 10, the annual ritual of Rangam will be organised at the temple. The Old city Bonalu festival will be held on July 16 followed by the processions on the next day.