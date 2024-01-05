Hyderabad: Temple to celebrate ‘Ramlalla Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav’ on Jan 22

Hyderabad : Shri Sitaram Maharaj Sansthan and Devalaya Rakshna Samithi will mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav of Ramlalla at Ayodhya’ on January 22 by organising various programmes at the historical Sitarambagh Temple in Seetharambagh.

According to the Devalaya Rakshana Samithi President, K Sandeep Kumar, their organisation intended to make people part of the celebration of Pran Prathistha Mahotsav of Ramlala in Ayodhya after over 500 years. The president called upon the devotees, along with their family members, to attend the programmes in large numbers. The Samithi members will be arranging diyas for lighting lamps for Shri Raja Ramchandra Ji and getting the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

The programmes would be taken up in the presence of Mahant Kamlesh Acharya and Acharya Gangotri Ramanuja Das of Shri Vaishnav Gangotri Math, Gangotri Dham, Himalayas, Uttarakhand.

According to the Samithi members, the programmes will start at 7:30 am with the worship of Lord Ganesh, Suryanarayan, and Sunderkand Parayan presented by Sudamacharya. The main programme of Deepotsav will be organised at Shri Sitaram Mandir from 5 pm onwards. There will be a bhajan programme by Nand Kishore and his team. A collective recitation of Hanuman Chalisa by all devotees and Prasad distribution will also be held.

The Samithi is also organising programmes at various temples, like Shri Hanuman Temple near Dattatreya Pahad by Brijmohan Singh, Shri Hanuman Temple Malakunta by Kailash Lal, Hanuman Temple Vijayanagar Colony by Abhishek Aggarwal, Sri Sai Baba Temple GudiMalkapur by Srinivas, Shri Ram Mandir Gowliguda by Shanthamma, and Shri Hanuman Math in Nampally by Pankaj Kumar.