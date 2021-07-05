Top
Hyderabad: Tension at Sabitha Indra Reddy's residence as students demand postponement of degree exams

Degree exams
Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy

Tension prevailed at the residence of minister Sabitha Indra Reddy after the students of Osmania University and Jawaharlal Technological University, Hyderabad staged a protest demanding postponement of engineering and degree exams in Telangana or to hold it online.

The students who took out rally alleged that they have not vaccinated in a full-fledged manner. With the minister's interception, the students calmed down and will submit a memorandum. Sabitha said that the government has already taken a decision on the conduct of exams and will ensure the exam centres will be set up as students desire.

It is already known that the state government has already cancelled SSC and intermediate exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accorded assessment marks for the SSC and intermediate first year students to declare them as pass. While the intermediate second year students were given the same marks secured by them in the first year to pass.

