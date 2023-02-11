Hyderabad: Tentative schedule for classes I to IX released

Hyderabad: Department of School Education, Telangana on Friday issued a tentative schedule for the Summative Assessment (SA)-II for classes I to IX which will be conducted from April 12 to 20.

Earlier, every year final examinations were conducted from April 10 but this year in view of the SSC Public Examinations which is scheduled to be held from April 3 to 13, the SA-II exams have been proposed from April 12. After conducting exams, the department have instructed the schools to complete the evaluation of answer scripts and declare the results on April 21.

The schools have been asked to hold a meeting with parents to discuss the progress of students on April 24. All the DEOs in the State have been directed to take necessary action on the conduct of the SA-II, said senior officer, Department of School education.