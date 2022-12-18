Hyderabad: Think beyond journals, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya exhorts students

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Health& Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya exhorted the faculty and students of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) institute to think beyond journals and convert technology which can benefit the society.

The Minister also encouraged faculty to understand the needs and problems faced by the industry and collaborate with them for solutions.

The Union Minister unveiled the 100 crore Construction Plan of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Hyderabad. He highlighted that the permanent campus will be a landmark for quality and research, which will inspire the best of minds to enhance their knowledge.

Mandaviya also inaugurated the NABL accredited Analytical Testing Laboratory and Medical Devices Laboratory in NIPER.

"Medical devices are one of the core focus areas of the government, which has tremendous scope as the sector can truly make India self-reliant", the Minister opined that entrepreneurs would find it extremely useful to have such a testing facility well equipped with all high-end equipment. He added that this is in alignment with the vision of central government's Startup India scheme, which promotes the cause of entrepreneurship in pharmaceutical R&D. He recalled the successful Covid management.

Dr Shashi Bala Singh, Director-NIPER Hyderabad informed that the construction of permanent campus will strengthen the Institute in all aspects. Students will be the greatest beneficiaries as they can devote their time completely in the research as all facilities would be available in the campus.