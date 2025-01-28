Hyderabad: Three Minors Killed in Road Accident Near Aramghar

A fatal road accident claimed the lives of three minors early Tuesday on the newly inaugurated Dr. Manmohan Singh Expressway. The incident occurred near pillar number 53 on the flyover while the boys were en route to Aramghar.

The victims, identified as Maaz (14), Ahmed (14), and Imran (16), were riding a bike when they lost control, struck the median, and collided with a central lighting pole. Maaz and Ahmed were eighth-grade students, while Imran was in the tenth grade.

According to the police, the boys had informed their families around 12:30 a.m. that they were heading out to attend Jagne ki raat prayers. The bike, reportedly owned by Maaz’s family, was being used without adequate safety measures.

Passersby immediately reported the crash to the police, prompting an emergency response. Officers from the Attapur police station arrived swiftly to begin an investigation. R. Raghunath, Station House Officer (SHO), confirmed that a case has been registered, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to gather more details about the incident.

The bodies of the deceased were transported to a local hospital for post-mortem examination.