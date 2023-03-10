Hyderabad: Three-month traffic restrictions for steel bridge works at Chikkadpally

Hyderabad: In order to minimise inconvenience for commuters and facilitate speedy construction of the steel bridge at Chikkadpally, the traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions for three months starting from March 10 to June 16.

The restrictions imposed include trafficdiversion from Chikkadpally towards Ashok Nagar via RTC crossroad, at Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane and Chikkadpally via City Central Library towards Street No 9, Ashok Nagar X Road, left turn Indira Park.

Commuters coming from VST towards Ashok Nagar via RTC crossroad will be diverted at RTC crossroad via Hebron Church Lane, Andhra café, Jagadamba Hospital, Ashok Nagar X road and Indira Park, motorists coming from Indira Park towards RTC crossroad will be diverted at Ashok Nagar crossroad via Jagadamba Hospital, Andhra café, Hebron Church, Chikkadpally main road.

The vehicles from Indira Park towards RTC crossroad will be diverted at Ashok Nagar X road via Street No. 9, City Central Library, Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane, Chikkadpally main road. Similarly, motorists coming from CGO Towers towards RTC crossroad will be diverted at RC Reddy lane, towards Jagadamba Hospital, Andhra café, Hebron Church, Chikkadpally main Road.

The traffic from Street No. 9 towards RTC crossroad will be diverted at Ashok Nagar Chaman, City Central Library, Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane, Chikkadpally main road.

The traffic police appealed citizens to cooperate and plan their journey accordingly.