  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three of family die after falling unconscious

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, three members of a family died after falling unconscious in a bathroom at an apartment in Sanathnagar.The...

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, three members of a family died after falling unconscious in a bathroom at an apartment in Sanathnagar.

The incident took place at Akruti Apartments in Czech colony, Sanathnagar on Sunday. The victims have been identified as R Venkatesh (59) , his wife Madhavi (52) and their son Harikrishna (25). The occupants of other flats in the building suspected something untoward happened when the victims did not come out of the flat on Sunday. After attempts to reach out to them failed, the residents broke the door and found the bodies in the bathroom. The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination to Gandhi Hospital.

According to the doctors, the initial reports revealed that carbon monoxide gas released from the gas-based heater claimed their lives. It appears that the three persons inhaled colorless, tasteless, and odorless gas which led them to become unconsciousness within five minutes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X