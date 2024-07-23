Hyderabad: Three of family die after falling unconscious

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, three members of a family died after falling unconscious in a bathroom at an apartment in Sanathnagar.

The incident took place at Akruti Apartments in Czech colony, Sanathnagar on Sunday. The victims have been identified as R Venkatesh (59) , his wife Madhavi (52) and their son Harikrishna (25). The occupants of other flats in the building suspected something untoward happened when the victims did not come out of the flat on Sunday. After attempts to reach out to them failed, the residents broke the door and found the bodies in the bathroom. The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination to Gandhi Hospital.

According to the doctors, the initial reports revealed that carbon monoxide gas released from the gas-based heater claimed their lives. It appears that the three persons inhaled colorless, tasteless, and odorless gas which led them to become unconsciousness within five minutes.