Hyderabad: Thumbs-up to cable bridge

Hyderabad: There are few cities in India that have an old world charm with a mix of modernity. With the addition of iconic structures such as the Hi-Tec City and Cyber Towers and now with the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, the city has another structure to be proud of. The Hans India spoke to a few youngsters what the cable bridge means to them.



"It is after a year that I have come back to Hyderabad. Everyone raves about Dubai, Hyderabad is no less. The sheer magnificence of the cable bridge is enough to put Hyderabad on par with any city in the world. People forget and compare the cleanliness aspect, but for the kind of population we have, we are not doing that badly. This is no excuse but we are getting there," says Arvind Kashyup, an interior designer.

This is going to be a major attraction. If only pedestrains would be allowed on weekends, it would be a huge relief to fitness lovers, said, K Santosh Kumar, Director, Truth Mininning and a resident of Hyderabad. Not just adding beauty to the landscape, the bridge would also reduce commute time. We are proud of the bridge," avers M Sairam, a travel planner. "Durgam cheruvu was known locally as secret lake as it was surrounded on all sides by hills without an approach road. This latest development would bring many more tourists to the pearl city," said Vamshi Teja, Quality Analyst, Amazon. "It feels heavenly, I can reach home sooner which will provide some 'Me Time', said Gudiya, Quality Consultant, Google.

