Hyderabad Thunderstorms Alert: Rain Expected in Key Areas Today

As per a weather enthusiast, after a hot and humid afternoon in Hyderabad, thunderstorms have started to form over parts of Hyderabad. Some of the areas, such as Hafeezpet, Kondapur, Hi-Tech City, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, and Panjagutta, are likely to experience rain within the next 1 to 2 hours.

Residents are advised to stay safe and keep their umbrellas ready, as the city may see sudden showers. This weather update comes from a local weather enthusiast who closely monitors Hyderabad’s climate on social media.

