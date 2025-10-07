  • Menu
Hyderabad Thunderstorms Alert: Rain Expected in Key Areas Today

Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Jangaon and Other Districts
Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Jangaon and Other Districts

Thunderstorms are forming in Hyderabad after a hot afternoon. Areas like Hafeezpet, Kondapur, Hi-Tech City, and Secunderabad may see rain in the next 1-2 hours. Stay safe and prepared!

As per a weather enthusiast, after a hot and humid afternoon in Hyderabad, thunderstorms have started to form over parts of Hyderabad. Some of the areas, such as Hafeezpet, Kondapur, Hi-Tech City, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, and Panjagutta, are likely to experience rain within the next 1 to 2 hours.

Residents are advised to stay safe and keep their umbrellas ready, as the city may see sudden showers. This weather update comes from a local weather enthusiast who closely monitors Hyderabad’s climate on social media.

"HYDERABAD RAIN UPDATE | 07 OCT 12:40PM. After a HOT and HUMID AFTERNOON, THUNDERSTORMS have BEGUN forming across the city, mainly over Central Hyderabad, including Hafeezpet, Kondapur, Hi-Tech City, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, and Panjagutta areas has High chances of rain during the next 1–2 hours in these zones," reads a post on his X account.









