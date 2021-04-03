Top
Hyderabad: Tippler gives tough time to cops

In a bizarre incident, a drunk man gave some tough moments to the traffic cops as he threatened to jump off from a flyover on Friday

Shamshabad: In a bizarre incident, a drunk man gave some tough moments to the traffic cops as he threatened to jump off from a flyover on Friday.

It all began when the man, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, was stopped by traffic police as part of their drive against drunk driving. Infuriated as the police did not allow him to drive his vehicle, he went to the under-construction Hyderabad-Bangalore flyover and threatened to jump off from there if he was not given his vehicle back.

After much efforts, the police could take him into custody and bring the situation under control.

However, the incident caused a massive traffic jam in the surrounding areas.

