Hyderabad: Tipplers turn public places into watering holes

Hyderabad: With the closure of some permit rooms attached to wine shops amid the ongoing pandemic coupled with restrictions like maintaining physical distance and wearing face masks people are now opting to consume alcohol in public places, residential areas, streets, parks, near railway stations, and other secluded places. This is despite cops booking petty cases against those publicly consuming liquor.



Adding to the nuisance is that the group of men gathering and also playing cards is posing threat to residents in several areas in the city. There are many hotspots in places like Langar Houz, Golconda, Shaikpet, Sun City, Yousufguda and SR Nagar where people started consuming alcohol openly as evening descends.

Astonishing, people are also seen drinking alcohol at the memorial dedicated to the Father of the Nation stands at the confluence, popularly known as Bapu Ghat in Langar House.

A resident Junaid Ahmed has been continuously witnessing people smoking, drinking alcohol and playing cards at Bapu Ghat. He said, "When tried to stop them from doing such inappropriate activities in the premises, a group of men picked up a fight with me." Later, Ahmed lodged a complaint with police but he claimed no action has been taken yet and still people are consuming liquor and even eating non-veg food at Baput Ghat, Ahmed added.

After being in a neglected state for years Bapu Ghat is a major tourist attraction now but with no visitors, the place is taken over by people performing illegal activities.

Residents alleged that the State tourism department has been ignoring such activities, though complaints were lodged. Another local said that during late night hours even trafficking has also become very common near Bapu Ghat.

However according to the law, consuming alcohol in public places will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 and if the offender creates nuisance then the fine shall be up to Rs. 10, 000 with a jail term of three months.

In the city this is not just one place where people are publicly consuming alcohol, there are many other hotspots close to wine shops.

"Earlier the city police have carried special drives to curb open consumption of liquor since 2020 no such drive has been taken up, now this nuisance is increasing day by day and the cops are ignoring it," said Suresh Reddy, another resident .