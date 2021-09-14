Hyderabad: To send or not to school dilemma continues to haunt parents

Hyderabad: In gross violation of the High Court order, some schools here are forcing parents to send their children to attend physical classes. The court, in its order on August 31, had made it clear that students can't be penalised for not attending classes and parents should not be forced to send their children to schools.



At the same time, it has left the decision to the school managements to have either offline classes or online, or both. But, according to parents, many schools, including St Ann's School, Tarnaka, the government school in Jeedimetla, and a few more private institutions are insisting that children should attend physical classes.

Said R Ramesh, a parent of the government school, Jeedimetla, "after a few schools had closed down in the district, as Covid cases have been reported, I am in a dilemma to send my kids to school, as it has stopped the online classes, as the government has left the option to the school's management for online or offline classes. Due to this, many schools have taken advantage of opening schools. Without having any option we are forced to send our child to school".

According to G Murali, member, Hyderabad School Parents' Association, "the Telangana High Court has made it clear that students can't be penalised for not attending classes. Parents should not be forced to send their children to schools. But at the same time, it has left the decision to the school managements to have either offline classes or online or both. Due to no proper guidelines made by the State government, some schools are not following Covid protocols. I urge the State government to take stern action against such schools and frame proper guidelines and also instruct schools to continue online classes."

S Rama, a parent alleged, that "some schools have discontinued online classes and started forcing parents to send their children to attend physical classes. As many teachers and students have tested Covid positive in districts, I am afraid to send my daughter to school. I am forced to send her, a student of VII class, to attend physical classes as the school has stopped online classes."

Said U Shuda (name changed),a parent, "as St Ann's High School, Tarnaka, has started physical classes for class IX and X students, I am forced to send my daughter to school. As I know classes of 9 and 10 are important, but health is more important. It would be better if the State government instructs the school to continue online classes."