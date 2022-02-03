Hyderabad to witness dip in night temperatures

Hyderabad city is likely to witness a dip in the night temperatures over the weekend due to the western disturbances.



According to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the dip in the night temperatures in several parts of Telangana is due to the western disturbances and cyclonic circulation over the northern parts of the country. During the first two weeks of February, the minimum temperature in the State is likely to be two to five degrees below normal.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) also said that the minimum temperature is likely to dip in most of the areas situated on the outskirts of the city, including Serilingampally and Kapra. It is expected that the day-time temperature might also fall below 30 degree Celsius.

The cold-wave conditions are likely to prevail in districts like Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nirmal and Karimnagar. The night temperature in these areas might range from five degree Celsius to 10 degree Celsius.