1. The Cyberabad police will auction 462 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and pool them at Moinabad police station grounds. According to police, any person having objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the police station SHO concerned, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim the vehicle within a period of six months, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned after six months.

2. Hyderabad: Green Team, a conservation group with five members, aims to restore the 'Garuda Pushkarini' a historic stepwell near Wanaparthy. The objective of the team is to protect and safeguard the well for future generations and get it back to life.

3. Festivity was in the air on Monday, as people of Hyderabad are all set to celebrate Ugadi which marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar New Year. On Wednesday a day ahead of the festival people thronged markets and shopping centers. As Ugadi is incomplete without Ugadi Pachhadi, vendors lined the narrow lanes across the city with sacks of neem flowers, raw mangoes, tamarind and jaggery, the main components of the pachhadi.

4. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Monday held a meeting with food safety officials at the GHMC headquarters. She said there were many allegations against the food safety officials who neglect checking shops in circles. During the meeting, the Mayor instructed the officials to pay special attention to prevent food adulteration; appropriate action will be taken against their negligence.

5.Motorists moving on the busy roads of L B Nag21st21star will soon heave a sigh of relief as from traffic congestion as the much-awaited RHS flyover in L B Nagar is set to be inaugurated soon. The 700-meter long flyover whose works were taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRPD) project constructed at a total cost of Rs 32 crore will relieve commuters coming from surrounding districts as well as residents via Hayat Nagar.




