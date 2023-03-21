Hyderabad: LB Nagar RHS flyover to be inaugurated soon

Hyderabad: Motorists moving on the busy roads of L B Nagar will soon heave a sigh of relief as from traffic congestion as the much-awaited RHS flyover in L B Nagar is set to be inaugurated soon.

The 700-meter long flyover whose works were taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRPD) project constructed at a total cost of Rs 32 crore will relieve commuters coming from surrounding districts as well as residents via Hayat Nagar.

According to GHMC, the flyover, which was delayed due to the Election Code, will be thrown for the public by March end.

With the construction of flyover, the area would not face traffic congestion and will provide smooth flow of traffic for the commuters at L B Nagar Junction without any disruption.