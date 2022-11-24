Hyderabad: Top cop holds meeting with security agencies

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, C V Anand held a meeting with private security agencies on Wednesday following the recent arrest of a few security guards in a case of preparing and selling fake gun licenses.

As many as 103 City based security agencies participated in the meeting and were urged by the commissioner to persuade their customers, especially banks and other financial institutions, to apply for arms license by mentioning the retainer license requirement, through which the security guards, deployed by the security services will be authorised to possess arms.

"The security agencies cannot possess arms licenses as per the law and should not adopt this illegal practice and create a job mafia," said the commissioner.

Anand said the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) is the registration authority and the local police should coordinate with them to get all details and verify on the field and should not give an excuse that it is not their job. "Individuals who have been issued arms licenses for their own personal protection cannot be employed as security guards. Security agencies cannot hire a guard with a firearms license and they should also submit an undertaking to this effect," he clarified.