Hyderabad: Toxic drinking water supply poses a threat to residents

Hyderabad: With summer comes its myriad issues and the residents reportedly are receiving toxic drinking water in most of the areas across the city. It is learnt that the HMWS&SB are not responding to complaints of supply of contaminated and toxic water.

The residents receiving water is now considered to be hazardous and unsafe as many localities in the city are receiving contaminated water while many Old city localities are receiving water in white colour.

According to residents, for more than a week, white colour water has been supplied and locals say they are receiving toxic water through the drinking water pipeline. They pointed out that the water was neither potable nor could it be used for domestic purposes. HMWSSB supplies water for 3-4 hours on alternate days. Now for the last few days we are receiving toxic water. Though the water was wasted for more than an hour, the water comes with the same white colour. "After wasting the water for hours, a majority of residents are using the Alum (Phitkari) and boiling before the usage," said Khaja Pasha, a resident of Edi Bazar.

Despite repeated requests, the authorities are allegedly not waking up to reality quickly enough. The water board officials are yet to respond to a complaint about contaminated water supply in the area three days ago, raised by Mohammed Ahmed via Twitter and online complaint. Local residents claimed the issue had been persistent for more than a week, while HMWS&SB, was not available for the response.

Several areas such as Edi Bazar, Kumarwadi colony, Moin Bagh, the residents in lane and each of them are receiving the same water and are compelled to purchase water. The officials are yet to address the problem and rectify, the residents added.

Mohammed Ahmed, TDP, Greater Hyderabad, Minority vice-president said, "Residents of Edi Bazar, and its surrounding area are receiving unhealthy and contaminated white colour water, posing a serious health hazardous."

Similarly, residents of Rein Bazar, Yakutpura, Himmatpura, Tadban, Kalapather, Hasan Nagar, Kishan Bagh and other areas in the old city alleged that they have been receiving contaminated water supply for the last few days. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of the official concerned, but no corrective steps were taken to address the problem being faced by the people.

Ahmed said he also raised the complaint on Twitter and also online. He tweeted and brought to the notice of concerned authorities about the hazardous water being supplied to the Edi Bazaar residents and requested them to resolve the issue immediately. "Residents of Edi Bazar, opposite Khan Hotel & surroundings in the old city are receiving unhealthy and polluted water which can cause diseases, harm to the public lives," he tweeted while tagging water board and other authorities.

Neither GHMC nor HMWSSB officials take note of the problem facing the residents. Whether they are authorized or unauthorized, not known," said Naveen Kumar, a resident of Kumarwadi colony.