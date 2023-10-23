Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for Durga idols immersion

Hyderabad: In view of the immersion of Durga idols at NTR Marg, Garden point, Baby Ponds at Jalavihar and Sanjeevaiah Park from October 23 to 26, the Hyderabad police issued the traffic diversions.

According to police, the traffic coming from Punjagutta and Raj Bhavan towards Khairatabad flyover will be diverted at V V Statue towards Shadan - Nirankari. The traffic coming from Nirankari Junction towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Old P S Saifabad towards Ravindra Bharathi. (Only Matha idols will be allowed towards Iqbal Minar).

The motorists coming from HTP and old PS Saifabad towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Ravindra Bharathi towards Lakdi-ka-pul and HTP respectively. From Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund via Telugu Thalli Junction will be diverted at Telugu Thalli starting flyover towards Kattamaisamma.

The general traffic coming from Ambedkar Statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar. From Minister Road and Ranigunj towards P V Marg, Necklace Road will be diverted at Nallagutta Bridge towards Ranigunj and Minister Road respectively.

The traffic coming from Buddha bhavan will not be allowed towards Nallagutta Bridge and PV Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted at Masjid Sonabi Abdullah towards Minister Road via Ranigunj. From Nampally and HTP towards BJR Circle will not be allowed and diverted at AR petrol pump towards Ravindra Bharathi and MJ Market respectively.

Police said, the traffic diversions will be made on need basis depending on the traffic congestion of Durga Mata idols coming for immersion at NTR Marg, Garden point, Baby Ponds at Jalavihar and Sanjeevaiah Park.

Police requested the citizens to take note of the diversions and traffic congestion points and take alternate routes to reach your destinations. The traffic diversions/ closures of roads will be removed / opened after the conclusion of the immersion.