Hyderabad: Traffic chaos at Jeedimetla crossroads

Jeedimetla: Traffic jam has become a common issue at Jeedimetla crossroads for the past few weeks and causing problem to the commuters, also creating confusion for the pedestrians to cross the road.

"The traffic issue has become intolerable especially during evening hours.

As there is no one to monitor the situation and this has become a very common sight over here and the situation is becoming worst day by day Some concerned commuters had posted about this issue in the social media to concerned authorities but no action is taken yet," said Ramesh.