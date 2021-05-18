Hyderabad: Traffic cop wins laurels for feeding needy children

Hyderabad: A traffic cop deployed at Punjagutta PS came in as a messiah for two roadside children who were begging on streets but weren't finding any help.

The cop, S. Mahesh Kumar, who was on duty at Somajiguda saw that the two children who were asking for alms for a long time but nobody came forward to help them. Unable to control his emotions he took out his own tiffin box and fed the hungry children.

In the video which went viral on social media it is seen how happy the childen were when the cop gace them his tiffin to eat. The Hyderabad City Police shared a video on social media and appreciated the efforts of the cop. The video earned him appreciation and applause from different quarters.

Mahesh said, "Since he is often on duty in the same area, he has seen the children earlier too, with their father who seeks alms on the roads. But due to the lockdown, the children were not able to get food or buy anything and were starving for hours. The smile on their faces was priceless when I offered them food."





#ActOfKindness

Panjagutta Traffic Police Constable Mr. Mahesh while performing patrolling duty @Somajiguda noticed two children requesting others for food at the road side, immediately he took out his lunch box & served food to the hungry children. pic.twitter.com/LTNjihUawn — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) May 17, 2021

He further added, "Generally there is a wrong perception of police in society, but it is wrong. Even we are human beings and we also have emotions. I'm hopeful that people will build trust on police after watching the video."

The Commissioner of police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar, also appreciated the efforts if the cop and rewarded him for the good work.