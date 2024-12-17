Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for President’s visit today

Hyderabad: The city police issued a traffic advisory in view of President Droupadi Murmu visiting Hyderabad from December 17 to 21. In view of the visit and movement of VIPs to Rashtrapathi Nilayam and back, traffic congestion in certain areas in the city is expected.

According to the police, traffic will either be stopped for a while or diverted at junctions due to VVIP/VIP movements on December 17 and 21 at Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction, Bolarum check-post, Navy House junction, Yapral Road, Helipad Y Junction, Bison X Road, Ammuguda Junction, Lothukunta T Junction, Lal Bazar, Holi Family Junction, Trimulgherry X Road, Hanuman Temple, Karkhana, Airtel showroom, NCC, Tivoli, Plaza, CTO, Rasoolpura, PNT, HPS Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands, Panjagutta Junction, Monappa Junction., Yashoda Hospital, Katriya Hotel, Raj Bhavan, and Metro Residency, VV Statue.

On December 20, traffic will either be stopped for a while or diverted at Bison X Road, Ammuguda Junction, Lothukunta T Junction, Lal Bazar, Holi Family Junction, Trimulgherry X Road, Hanuman Temple, Karkhana, Airtel Showroom, NCC, Tivoli, Plaza, CTO, Rasoolpura, PNT, HPS Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands, Panjagutta Junction, Monappa Junction, Yashoda Hospital, Katriya Hotel, Raj Bhavan, and Metro Residency, VV Statue.

The police requested citizens to take note of the advisory and plan their travel accordingly during the timings indicated. The Hyderabad traffic helpline (9010203626) will be available for travel information. Any inconvenience in commuting may be reported through social media platforms (Twitter handle: https://twitter.com/HYDTP and Facebook handle https://facebook.com/HYDTP/). Citizens are requested to cooperate with the traffic police.

Cyberabad police ban drone flights

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty has banned the operation of remotely controlled drones, paragliders, and micro light aircraft in the Alwal police station areas, under the commissionerate, during the President’s visit. The order will remain in force till December 21.

Mohanty noted anyone violating the order would be subject to punishment under the relevant sections of the law of BNS, such as Sec 147, 148, 289, 125, 125(a), and 125 (B) of BNS. The Home Ministry's warning recommended that the State and Union Territory police, under various sections of their respective police Acts and BNS, should prohibit the flying of such aerial platforms within a five-km radius of State Secretariat complexes in State capitals, as well as a two-km radius around other vital installations.

Given the possibility of attacks by terrorists and anti-social elements using paragliders, remotely-controlled drones, or micro-light aircraft, Mohanty emphasised that such activities could endanger public safety and breach public tranquility. Therefore, it was necessary to impose reasonable restrictions within the limits of the commissionerate to prevent attacks via these means.