Hyderabad: Traffic curbs in Amberpet for 2 days

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of restoration of a damaged storm water drain line at Amberpet road.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of restoration of a damaged storm water drain line at Amberpet road.

Restrictions will be in force on Saturday and Sunday.

The road stretch between 6 Number Junction and Zinda Tilasmath junction at Amberpet will be one way.

Only vehicular traffic from 6 Number Junction will be allowed towards Zinda Tilasmath Road. Traffic will not be allowed from Zinda Tilasmath junction towards 6 Number Junction.

