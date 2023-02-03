Hyderabad: Traffic diversion for Formula E

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory in view of Formula E-Race on NTR Marg from February 5 to 12.



According to the police, traffic diversions/closures are likely to be imposed on the surrounding of Hussain Sagar lake and adjoining junction from February 5 and 6 (partially) and February 7 to 12 (fully). NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park will be closed for the Formula E-Racing preparatory works.

Traffic coming from VV Statue (Khairtabad) towards Khairtabad flyover will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and be diverted at VV Statue (Khairtabad) towards Shadan College-Ravindra Bharati, vehicles coming from Buddha Bhavan/Nallagutta Junction towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj/Tank Bund. Commuters coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Telugu Thalli will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli and will be diverted at Telugu Thalli starting flyover towards Katta Maisamma/ Lower Tank Bund. From Telugu Thalli towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi Junction. From Iqbal Minar Junction towards Mint compound lane will not be allowed and diverted at Iqbal Minar Junction towards Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Motorists coming from Khairtabad Bada Ganesh lane towards Printing Press Junction or Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Raj Dooth Lane. Traffic Junctions including VV Statue (Khairtabad), Old Saifabad PS Junction, Ravindra Bharathi Junction, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli Junction, Necklace Rotary, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tankbund) and Tank Bund junctions may witness moderate congestion due to traffic diversions. Commuters are advised to avoid traveling through these junctions.

Police requested the citizens to take note of the diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.