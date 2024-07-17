Hyderabad: Traffic diversions for today’s ‘Bibi ka Alam’ procession

Hyderabad: The police issued a traffic advisory in view of the Bibi-Ka-Alam procession to be held on Wednesday from 12 noon to 10 pm.

According to the police, vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards BiBi-ka-Alawa at Sunargalli ‘T’ Junction; it will be diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura side. Traffic will not be allowed towards Shaik Faiz Kaman and diverted at Jabbar Hotel.

Motorists coming from Etebar Chowk will not be allowed towards Bada Bazar; traffic will be diverted at Etebar Chowk towards either Kotla Alija or Purana Haveli. When the main procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura, the traffic coming from Purani Haveli will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and diverted at Purani Haveli towards either Chatta bazar, Dabeerpura or SJ Rotary. When the procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, traffic from Moghalpura and Volta hotel will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and diverted at Bibi Bazar X roads towards Paris Café or Talab Katta. When the procession reaches Etebar Chowk, traffic from Mitti-ka-sher and Madina will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and diverted at Gulzar House towards Madina or Mitti-ka-sher.

Traffic from Moghalpura water tank will not be allowed towards Chowk Maidan Khan and diverted at Hafez Danka Mosque towards Paris Cafe or Bibi Bazar. Traffic from Shakkerkote will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and diverted at Mitti-Ka-Sher Junction towards either Ghansi Bazar or Chelapura; traffic at Etebar Chowk will be diverted towards Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli. Traffic from Nayapul will not be allowed towards Charminar and diverted at Madina X Road towards the City College.

When the procession reaches Alawa Sartauq, traffic from Chaderghat Rotary will not be allowed towards Kali Khabar and diverted at Chaderghat Rotary towards Ranga Mahal or Koti via Chaderghat bridge.

Traffic from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj will not be allowed towards Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge and diverted towards Afzal Gunj and Gowliguda sides at the entrance of Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge on Gowliguda side. Traffic will not be allowed towards SJ Rotary and diverted at Nayapool towards Madina,

The APSRTC/TGSRTC district buses will be diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj sides for entry and exit from 10 am to 9 pm. They will be allowed to come on Kalikabar and Miralam Mandi road till the procession reaches the destination.

Traffic curbs from 4 to 8.30 pm in Secunderabad

Traffic proceeding from Tankbund towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at Children's Park towards Kavadiguda, Bible House and R P Road. Traffic proceeding from the R P Road towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at the Traffic Island near Bible House (via) Kavadiguda X roads and will join the Tankbund Road at DBR Mills "T" Junction.

Mahatma Gandhi Road between the Central Telegraph Island and Ranigunj will be ‘One Way’ towards Ranigunj side. Traffic will be diverted at Ranigunj Junction towards the Ministers Road (KIMS Hospital).